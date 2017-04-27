EVENT: Wellbeing Dialogue—Embracing a Livable and Healthy City

Details

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2017

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT

Location: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street (map)

Admission: FREE. Seats are Limited. Please RSVP by May 3, 2017 to reserve your spot.

Questions? Please contact Phyllis Tang (phyllis.tang@vancouverchinesegarden.com or 604-662-3207 ext: 203)

Description

As we strive for an all-encompassing urban wellbeing, what role does the City of Vancouver’s Healthy City Framework play in guiding us to find the enlightening intersection between embracing a sustainable environment, heritage conservation, cultural community connection, and cultural expression?

What challenges will we encounter as we attempt to overcome the stereotypes of wellbeing, and what opportunities will arise as we use this wellbeing redefinition as a basis for building a more inclusive society? What role does culture and heritage play in the goal of achieving livability? How can every one of us contribute to make our community healthier and more livable?

Join us to explore diverse aspects of the urban wellbeing landscape and discuss what is the societal understanding of wellbeing in the 21st Century. Above all, we would love to hear about your ideas and point of views.

Event Overview

Speakers’ Presentation Audience Sharing on Real Life Cases and the Brainstorming of Ideas Audience Presentation of Discussion Results Panel Discussion



Moderator

Hayne Wai: Educator and Community Leader who is zealous in promoting community awareness and appreciation of culture and heritage, particularly related to the Chinese Canadian heritage and Chinatown

Presenters

Keltie Craig (Healthy City Strategy as a Framework) is a Social Planner leading the collaborative implementation of the City of Vancouver’s Healthy City Strategy, an ambitious and far-reaching social sustainability plan with a vision for a “Healthy City for All”

Jeannette Hlavach (Cultural Landscapes and Urban Wellbeing) is a Past President of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden Society and a former City of Vancouver Heritage Planner

Paty Rios (Happy City) is the Project Lead of “Social Wellbeing & Sociability in Multi-family Housing Design” at the Happy City Lab, a seasonal lecturer in the UBC Environmental Design program, and conducts research on public engagement and urban policy at the Liu Institute for Global Issues.