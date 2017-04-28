EVENT – Turncoats #6: God Has Left The Details

Turncoats #6: God Has Left The Details

DATE: Friday, 5 May 2017

TIME 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT. Doors open at 6.00pm.

LOCATION: 303 East 8th Avenue – Vancouver, BC V5T 1S2

ADMISSION: $10, Register on Eventbrite.

Salivating over the way pieces of a building come together is a dangerous fetish. Most clear-headed people aren’t moved to tears by a carefully placed reveal or a custom handrail. They regard those who are as elitist and out of touch. The scale and speed of today’s design problems utterly dwarf the subtlety of architectural details. Don’t get lost in the pixels. It’s the picture that matters!

Panelists

Ian McDonald is a partner Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects located in Vancouver. He taught at the UBC School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture from 2005 until 2013, and was at one time, an aspiring Vancouver School Board candidate.

Ali Kenyon is an architect and designer at HCMA Architecture + Design. She has worked for Droog in Amsterdam, Molo in Vancouver, and curated the exhibition Tangential Vancouversim through 221a in 2012.

Mark Ritchie is a principal and co-founder of Architecture Building Culture. He has practiced internationally, run practices on two continents and was a Senior Lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Architecture and Design from 2002 to 2004.

Andrew Latreille is an architectural photographer based in both Vancouver and Melbourne whose photos have been highly awarded. He is a trained and registered non-practising architect in Australia

**

Turncoats Vancouver is a project by Tony Osborn and Kees Lokman. For more information, visit the website.