EVENT: City Conversations—A New Northeast False Creek Park, June 7, 2017



Presentation & Conversation on Northeast False Creek Park Design

The Vancouver Park Board and the City of Vancouver, in partnership with SFU City Conversations, invite you to a presentation by the park designers, James Corner Field Operations. This is your chance to see the draft concept for a new, vibrant public space in the heart of Northeast False Creek. Learn more about Northeast False Creek project at vancouver.ca/NEFC.

Details

Date: Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Time: 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Location: SFU Woodwards, Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema , 149 West Hastings Street

RSVP: This event is free. Seats are limited. Please register through Eventbrite.

Presenter Information:

James Corner is the Founding Partner and CEO of James Corner Field Operations. James has devoted the past 30 years to advancing the field of landscape architecture and urbanism through his teaching, public speaking and writing as well as through his leadership and creativity in realizing several visionary, innovative and transformative complex urban public realm projects.

Upcoming Events:

Can’t make it to this event? Join us for an open house block party June 10 on the Carrall Street at Andy Livingstone Park from 11 am -7 pm. Follow the Park Board on Facebook and Twitter for updates.