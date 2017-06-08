2017 Top 10 Endangered Sites Bus Tour – June 18th

Via: Heritage Vancouver

Climb aboard a Transit Museum Society (TRAMS) historic bus for an exclusive guided tour of Heritage Vancouver’s 2017 Top10 Endangered Sites!

Since 2001, Heritage Vancouver has published this well-regarded list annually on the most endangered sites in Vancouver. It details in depth the threat to, the significance of, and our position on these at risk resources and is the product of countless hours of work by dedicated volunteers and staff.

Well-respected author, heritage expert and consultant Donald Luxton will be the tour guide and he will fascinate you with stories and details of this year’s endangered sites.

You’ll see and hear first hand, Vancouver’s most threatened sites and issues while riding along on a historic bus around town!