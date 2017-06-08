EVENT: Point Grey Fiesta 31st Anniversary, June 16-18

POINT GREY FIESTA

WHEN: June 16 , 17, 18, 2017

Join us as we turn West 10th and Trimble Park into the annual start-of-summer event for our community, their families, and friends. Fiesta resembles a village celebration with a small-town parade, amateur stage performances and a carnival.

The Fiesta is an affiliated group of the West Point Grey Community Centre. Our partners include the businesses and professionals on West 10th Avenue and Shooting Star Amusements, our carnival operator. It is a volunteer-driven neighbourhood celebration where participation is open to local community groups such as sports, arts and business. Fiesta has presented an opportunity for residents and businesses to reaffirm their sense of community for 31 years.

Richard Alexander, a member of the organizing committee is proud of the work of his fellow volunteers all of whom are from the Point Grey and UBC community. “We have a long history with the Point Grey Fiesta, and we never could have created such a successful community celebration without the vision and energy of our volunteers. Their efforts have enabled us to make improvements every year. “Volunteers are the most important resource community organizations have. The ability of people to work willingly together for the betterment of their community and themselves is a rewarding experience”.

The key to the Fiesta are the many organizations that are part of the event. “We also wouldn’t enjoy the success we do without the support of sponsors and local businesses. They are the reason the Fiesta survives and delivers so much fun year after year.” The parade and exhibitors each attract 50 groups who fill 10th Avenue and Trimble Park with family fun and entertainment.

This year’s festivities kick off Friday afternoon with bike decorating hosted by UBC Bike Coop and carnival rides in Trimble Park.

Saturday morning the parade and street acts take over West 10th Avenue, followed by activities in Trimble Park including local businesses, artisans and local acts performing under the big tent.

Carnival games and rides run until Sunday afternoon. You can find more information on the event at the Fiesta website

***

HISTORY

In 1986, during Expo ’86, Vancouver City Hall offered communities grants to develop ways to celebrate their cultural heritage. Fiesta took its name from the Spanish navigator Jose Maria Narvaez, the first European to explore the waters off what is now known as Spanish Banks in 1791. This area is now part of West Point Grey. The festival developed a Spanish theme and Ole the Bull became its official mascot.