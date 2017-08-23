Event: Heritage Vancouver – Shaping Vancouver 2017 Conversation #3, Sept. 14

Shaping Vancouver 2017: ReShaping Conversations on Heritage

Conversation #3: Subcultural Heritage – Emergence of Social Diversity and the Creation of Heritage

DATE: Friday, September 14, 2017; 7pm to 9pm

ADMISSION: free; donations are much appreciated as we are volunteer based.

By definition subcultures are oppositional in nature and exist outside of the mainstream. As they fight for changes and recognition, these marginal cultural practices may assimilate and change society as a whole in the long term. Various subcultures have emerged and taken root in Vancouver such as punk rock, the LGBTQ community, hippies, the Georgia Straight, and Greenpeace and environmentalism.

This discussion looks at the heritage of these subcultures, the identities they have formed, and how we can protect and recognize these places and values- particularly when their intangible social practices leave shallow traces of tangible heritage.

***

About this series: Shaping Vancouver 2017: ReShaping Conversations on Heritage

Welcome to Shaping Vancouver 2017. We’re excited to present our third series of engaging and diverse talks to you. This year, our focus is on reshaping the conversation by looking at how we can expand how we have been defining heritage to make it more inclusive and representative. We engage with the narratives that live around, outside and within the Anglo-Colonial account that has so dominantly shaped Vancouver’s heritage. We start with a discussion on Vancouver’s new thematic framework for heritage and what that means for how we define heritage in our communities and city. The series then engages: undefined heritage; subcultural histories, including immigrants and marginalized groups; and concludes with an important dialogue around First Nations heritage where a panel will discuss how heritage can be used as a tool in the Truth and Reconciliation process.

http://heritagevancouver.org/event/shaping-vancouver-2017-subcultural-heritage-emergence-of-social-diversity-and-the-creation-of-heritage/