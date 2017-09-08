Event: BIG TIMES screening at VIFF 2017!

Big Time (Vancouver International Film Festival)

WHEN: Sept 28 – Oct 13

Big Time

DIR. KASPAR ASTRUP SCHRÖDER,, DENMARK

Seven arduous, successful years in the life of “starchitect” Bjarke Ingels are chronicled in Kaspar Astrup Schröder’s revealingly intimate portrait. Named one of Time’s 100 most influential people, Ingels comes across as a paradox: he’s a down-to-earth visionary. In Copenhagen we see BIG’s power station boasting a ski slope on its roof, in NY the focus is on VIA 57 West apartments, 2 World Trade Center — and health issues. (Meanwhile, Ingels designed the new ‘Vancouver House’ tower at Pacific and Granville!)

***

For more information on BIG TIME and other films, visit the VIFF website.