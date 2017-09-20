Event: Vancouver Art Book Fair, Oct. 13-17

The Vancouver Art Book Fair—Canada’s first and longest-running international art book fair—returns to the Vancouver Art Gallery from October 13 to 15, 2017. Opening with the Member’s Preview and open Reception on October 13, the fair runs from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, is free and open to the public and showcases the work of over 100 publishers and artists through exhibitor booths, hourly talks, performances and artists’ projects.

At the heart of the fair is a selection of local, national and international artists, illustrators, designers, publishers, collectives and artist-run centres who display books, magazines, zines, chapbooks and print ephemera. With such an array of exhibitors, guests are guaranteed to discover artists, writers, publishers and/or publications they have not encountered previously.



Featured presenters include

Paul John of Endless Editions (New York), Trevor Powers and Annie Sollinger of Papersafe (Jamaica Plain/Easthampton), Alicia Nauta of Alicia Nauta’s Klassic Kool Shoppe (Toronto), Sylvain Bilodeau of Architecturama (Montreal), Michael Cook of Pythagoras Records (Vancouver), Nerijus Smola of KG Press (Kaunas, Lithuania), León Muñoz Santini of Gato Negro Ediciones (Mexico City), Daphne Taranto of Brownbook (Dubai), Björn Engberg of Moon Space Books (Stockholm) and more.

VABF will also present Artists’ Books Week from October 10 to October 15, 2017, which is an open platform for artists, curators, collectives, institutions, artist-run centres and others to host events that celebrate art publishing.

Schedule of Events



Members Preview

Open to Members of VABF and the Vancouver Art Gallery

Vancouver Art Gallery Annex, 750 Hornby St. Friday, October 13, 6–8pm



Vancouver Art Book Fair

Free and open to the public

Vancouver Art Gallery Annex, 750 Hornby St. October 14 and 15, 2016

Sponsors

VABF has been made possible through the generosity of the following partners: Vancouver Art Gallery, British Columbia Arts Council, Access Copyright Foundation, City of Vancouver, Downtown Vancouver BIA, Publishing @ SFU, Luscan Group, Club Card, Georgia Straight, Emily Carr University, Langara, Ethical Bean Coffee, cMagazine, Geist, Beatroute, SAD Mag, Burnaby Art Gallery, ARCA, CARFAC BC, VanDocument, Esse, Hindsight, Six Cents Press, Discorder, Brick Press, Broken Pencil, Do604, Modern Fuel, WebExpress, Archive, Cinematique, CJSF and Aesop.

Program and exhibitor list available at: www.vancouverartbookfair.com

***