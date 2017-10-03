The City of Vancouver is seeking volunteers from the general public for positions on the following Civic Agencies and Committees:
- Arts and Culture Policy Council
- Children, Youth and Families Advisory Committee
- Chinatown Historic Area Planning Committee
- Development Permit Board Advisory Panel
- First Shaughnessy Advisory Design Panel
- Gastown Historic Area Planning Committee
- LGBTQ2+ Advisory Committee
- Persons with Disabilities Advisory Committee
- Public Art Committee
- Renters Advisory Committee
- Urban Design Panel
- Vancouver City Planning Commission
- Vancouver Civic Theatres Board
- Vancouver Heritage Commission
- Vancouver Heritage Foundation Board of Directors
- Vancouver Public Library Board of Trustees
- YVR Noise Management
Detailed descriptions of the terms of reference, eligibility requirements, and time commitment, as well as the online application and instructions are available at vancouver.ca/volunteer
They City of Vancouver encourage applicants of all ages, genders, racial origins, sexual orientation, gender identity, income levels, and persons with disabilities to volunteer to help shape City policy and services to better serve everyone in our community.
You must complete an online application form to apply. The deadline to submit an application is 8 am on Monday, October 30, 2017.
For more information, email civicagenciesinfo@vancouver.ca or phone 3-1-1.