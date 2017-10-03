The City of Vancouver is seeking volunteers from the general public for positions on the following Civic Agencies and Committees:

Detailed descriptions of the terms of reference, eligibility requirements, and time commitment, as well as the online application and instructions are available at vancouver.ca/volunteer

They City of Vancouver encourage applicants of all ages, genders, racial origins, sexual orientation, gender identity, income levels, and persons with disabilities to volunteer to help shape City policy and services to better serve everyone in our community.

You must complete an online application form to apply. The deadline to submit an application is 8 am on Monday, October 30, 2017.

For more information, email civicagenciesinfo@vancouver.ca or phone 3-1-1.