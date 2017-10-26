Video Vancouver: Thermal Imaging Pilot Program

Via City of Vancouver:

Early in 2017, we launched a Thermal Imaging Pilot Program to help homeowners identify energy loss in single family homes and to share information on energy saving incentives that are available. In Vancouver, 55% of all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions come from buildings, and detached homes account for 31% of all GHG emissions from buildings.

The Thermal Imaging Pilot Program aims to help by providing low-detail thermal images to approximately 3,000 homes in order to help easily identify what parts are leaking heat and what parts are well insulated. The information gained from a thermal image can show you what upgrades you can make, while helping reduce Vancouver’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and saving you money.