Event: Crimetown: Vancouver–Vancouver Public Library, November 30

When: Thursday November 30; 7:00 p.m.

Where: Vancouver Public Library; 350 West Georgia Street (Alice MacKay Room, lower level)

Admission: Free.

NOTE: Books will be available for sale.

Join award-winning authors Eve Lazarus and Aaron Chapman for a lively romp through Vancouver’s unsavory past. Eve and Aaron will draw stories and art from their latest true crime books Blood, Sweat, and Fear: the story of Inspector Vance, Vancouver’s first forensic investigator, and the Last Gang in Town: the epic story of the Clark Park Gang to show another side of Vancouver—one filled with murder, gangs and corruption.

