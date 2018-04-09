Event: Britannia Renewal Master Plan Presentation, April 14

Join members of the Britannia Renewal Team as they share the draft Master Plan for renewing the community centre. Mark your calendar and plan to attend on Saturday April 14!

Event Details

Saturday, April 14, from 12 to 4pm

Britannia Centre, Gym D and Breezeway (1661 Napier Street)

Food and refreshments will be available, and team members will be on hand to answer questions

The City of Vancouver is developing a Creative City Strategy – a new, comprehensive plan for arts, culture and creativity that will guide future priorities, efforts and investments. Community-led input is critical to the wider public engagement process that will inform the strategy.

About the Britannia Renewal Project

The City of Vancouver is working together with the Vancouver School Board, the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Park Board, and the Britannia Community Services Centre, to renew and revitalize Britannia Community Services Centre and the larger Britannia site.

When completed, the plan will include:

A community vision that will guide the renewal of Britannia

that will guide the renewal of Britannia The size and types of recreational and community spaces required to meet future needs at Britannia

required to meet future needs at Britannia A master plan outlining where and when what components and features will be developed over the 30-year plan

For more information click here.