Release: Vancouver architecture photography appears in Venice Biennale

Vancouver-based architectural photographer Andrew Latreille will be in Venice later this month sharing his photography with the world at the Venice Biennale 2018. His work is featured in the exhibition, TIME SPACE EXISTENCE organized by the GAA Foundation at Palazzo Mora.

Latreille’s exhibit, Then and now, showcases projects in Vancouver and the Yukon in the various stages of completion. While much architectural photography shares a complete, polished image Latreille examines the craft and journey throughout the building process.

“Then and now is an ongoing photographic exploration. It looks into juxtaposition. Into what happens – and what results – during the making of architecture. It outlines the creation, and shows the finished work,” explains Latreille. “As a culture we are viewing and digesting architecture through imagery more than ever before but have little understanding of the process, how long it can take, how intricate it is, the numerous people involved in making it, or the contributions this makes to society.”

TIME SPACE EXISTENCE, hosted by the European Cultural Centre, runs from May 26 through November 25 2018. Latreille’s work will be featured alongside a global selection of works from architects, photographers, sculptors and universities.

“This process of making architecture is intertwined with the future of our cities, their societies, and economies. From a photographic stance, it can yield extremely beautiful, moving and telling moments,” continues Latreille. “The existence of these moments juxtaposed with those of the finished space causes us to contemplate our current, past and future existence. This is what I want to share with the audience in Venice.”

***

About Andrew Latreille

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Andrew studied, registered, and practised there as an architect before immigrating to Vancouver, Canada in 2008 where he lives with his family. His work often stretches past the typical role of an ‘architectural photographer’ instead encompassing a ‘total narrative’ approach. His mandate is to create still and moving imagery that promote the discussion and wider understanding of architecture in the built environment, and it’s positive outcomes for society.