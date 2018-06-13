Release: Granville Island Seeking Ideas for New Arts & Innovation Hub

CMHC-Granville Island launched a Call for Ideas today regarding the redevelopment of the former Emily Carr University of Art and Design north building into a new Arts & Innovation Hub. With this initiative, they are hoping to receive input from specialists in the arts, cultural, creative and business sectors about how the 120,000-square-foot space should be used.

“This is the most significant redevelopment project on Granville Island in decades and an extraordinary opportunity for new organizations to establish a presence on the island,” says Lisa Ono, Manager, Public Affairs & Programming for CMHC-Granville Island. “By participating in the Call for Ideas, individuals and organizations will be able to help shape this new space on Granville Island”.

The creation of the Hub, which will house a mix of arts-focused and innovative organizations as well as restaurants and services, is part of the Granville Island 2040 vision that outlines future development on the island over the next two decades.

The purpose of the Call for Ideas process is to identify what types of organizations, businesses and activities should be included in the Hub and gauge demand from prospective tenants. The findings from this process will then be used to further refine the vision for this building as well as to help shape the criteria for the subsequent Request for Expressions of Interest (EOI).

Individuals and organizations interested in participating in the Call for Ideas

process are invited to register at: artsandinnovation.com

A series of building visits and information sessions will be held over the summer to help participants prepare their ideas in advance of the submission period, which will run from September 1 to 30.

The Call for Ideas is part of a multi-phase redevelopment plan with an EOI process scheduled for 2019 and the opening of the Hub slated for 2021.

About Granville Island 2040

Granville Island 2040: Bridging Past & Future is a comprehensive vision for

Granville Island for the next 25 years. The plan recognizes and builds on the

achievements of the past, addresses current challenges and opportunities, and shapes

a vision of the future with imagination and bold ideas. The plan’s four key

strategies are improving accessibility, creating a market district, developing a

more vibrant arts and innovation sector, and enhancing the public realm.

https://granvilleisland2040.ca