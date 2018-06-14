Release: Help Shape the Courtyard – Open Call for Submissions

Do you have ideas to turn the empty space at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Courtyard into a vibrant, safe, desired public space, where locals and visitors can meet and find unique local products and services?

The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden and Dunefield Consulting have launched a placemaking event in the heart of Chinatown, where aspiring and creative citizens with a strong business-minded drive have the opportunity to showcase their work on-site for two days.

We are looking for submissions of teams or individuals that contribute in a creative and entrepreneurial way to the revitalization of the courtyard. Submissions should implement a business idea that celebrates a cultural heritage element (food, tradition, expression, crafts, ingredient, etc.) in a creative and respectful way, stimulate cross-cultural learning, offer a unique product or service for an affordable price and have a presentable format (new or existing).

For more information, submission guidelines and contact info, please visit the website .

Located in the heart of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is a non-profit org. connecting cultures & communities through festivals, live music, art exhibits, theatre, education & wellness programs.