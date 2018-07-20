Events: UNESCO World Heritage Site: Business Opportunities for Vancouver’s Chinatown, July 25-26

As part of an ongoing UNESCO series the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Chinese Classical Garden , the Chinese Canadian Historical Society of British Columbia , Heritage Vancouver Society are hosting a two-day session on July 25th and 26th.

Join renowned Professor Ho Yin Lee from the University of Hong Kong, who will be holding a talk about examples of UNESCO designated places in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

The July 25th session, titled UNESCO World Heritage Site: Business Opportunities for Vancouver’s Chinatown is sold out, but tickets are still available for July 26th. Please register through Eventbrite.

***