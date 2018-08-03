Event: Help Shape The Courtyard – August 23rd and 24th

The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in collaboration with Dunefield Consulting invited young, emerging entrepreneurs to sell their products and engage the public at the placemaking event, Help Shape The Courtyard !

The two-day event is happening August 23rd and 24th in Vancouver’s Chinatown at the Memorial Courtyard in front of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Park.

Feel free to stop by and experience the entrepreneurial and creative spirit of young Vancouverites who help improving deteriorated public places.

If you would like to be part of this event and get involved, you may also sign up as a volunteer for this event!

For more questions contact the Garden at bevolunteer@vancouverchinesegarden.com

***