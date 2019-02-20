RELEASE: Community Housing for Resilient Communities, April 1st

Community Housing for Resilient Communities

WHEN: Monday, April 01, 2019 – 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

WHERE: Victoria Conference Centre, Sannich Room (at Level One), 720 Douglas Street Victoria

ADMISSION: The event is free for the general public, but RSVP is required due to limited seating (150 people). Register here.

Community Housing for Resilient Communities is a rare public event that features nine speakers from the community housing sectors of British Columbia and Quebec. They will share their inspiring stories about how they are acting to increase local control of urban land development to ensure our communities remain inclusive,diverse and resilient through development of housing as community-owned assets.

At this TED-talk formatted event, each speaker will discuss how they got involved with the community housing sector, demonstrate the innovation of their respective organizations and provide insight about how they hope their work will benefit not only the residents in the buildings of their organizations but also the broader community.

This event is part of the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association’s 51st National Congress on Housing and Homelessness. It is being put on by BC Housing, the Real Estate Foundation of BC, Vancity, CMHC and CHRA.

The event is free for the general public, but RSVP is required due to limited seating (150 people).

***

Find out more about the Community Housing for Resilient Communities event here.