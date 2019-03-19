Event: Jane’s Walk festival, May 3-5

Jane’s Walk is a movement of free, citizen-led walking tours inspired by urban enthusiast, Jane Jacobs. We’re hoping you’ll lead or attend a walk that matters to you this year during the May 3rd to 5th weekend.

Everyone knows something about where they live. Every perspective is important to building vibrant and healthy cities. This initiative is about sharing the stories that bring communities together.

Last year 41 walks were held throughout Vancouver. Can you help us surpass that record by hosting a walk or thinking of three people who would make great Walk Leaders? Send us an email or go to the registration form. We’re also hosting a Walk-shop on April 11th for new and returning walk leaders to connect. Will you join us?

If you’re not interested in leading a walk, here are a couple other ways for you to get involved:

Attend the Jane’s Walk festival (May 3-5) and encourage your community to do the same. Walks will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/janeswalkvancouver

Volunteer during a walk as a photographer, crowd manager, etc. Contact us for more details.

Encourage your friends and colleagues to lead a Jane’s Walk .



. Stay up to date: like our Facebook page, sign up for the mailing list, follow us on Twitter!

The Jane’s Walk Vancouver team is here to help, so let us know if you have any questions.

Looking forward to hearing from you!

***