Via TransLink:

Marianne Nicolson is Dzawada’enuxw of the Kwakwaka’wakw peoples. She spoke to TransLink about The Sea Captain, her public artwork, at the new Surrey Central SkyTrain station, part of the Expo Line. Marianne’s work stems from a strong belief in the value of Indigenous philosophies and ways of being on the land. This is a brand new stationhouse and the upgrades mark the seventh and final station in the Expo Line Station Upgrade Program!