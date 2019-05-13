Release: Past/current drug users share experience and insights on addiction and overdose crisis, May 14th

WHAT: Past/current drug users share experience and insights on addiction and overdose crisis

WHERE: 312 Main St (Main and Cordova)

WHEN: Tuesday, May 14th. Doors at 6:30pm, Program 7:00-9:00pm

COST: Free to all. To register for tomorrow’s event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/building-compassion-in-the-face-of-the-overdose-crisis-tickets-54897099703.

DETAILS: Click here

Tomorrow a team of people with experience using drugs will host the last of four community conversations about the overdose crisis before they shift their focus to working directly with individuals and service providers through custom workshops. The event is part of the Megaphone Speaker’s Bureau and presented by Central City Foundation.

“As people who use/d drugs, we are experts in our own experiences, but rarely given a seat at the table when decisions are made about how to deal with us. These events are about creating our own table and giving everyone a voice. Us and you too.” says Nicolas Crier, who will present tomorrow evening. “If your team or community is grappling with questions about addiction, overdose, or simply existing in the context of these issues, join us at this event, an upcoming small group workshop, or have us build a session especially for your team.”

Tomorrow’s unique event centers around personal testimony from Crier and his colleague Kris Cronk, both members of Megaphone’s Speakers Bureau who have experience with drug use and related stigma. Crier and Cronk will be joined by experts who will share perspectives on the importance of community in confronting isolation, loneliness,and shame.

Photography and filming are permitted between 7:00 – 8:00PM and speakers will be available for interviews from 6:15-7:00PM

Since February, Speakers Bureau participants have been offering free public events, sharing experiences using drugs and surviving the overdose crisis. The program also offers customized workshops designed to help housing, healthcare and service providers alongside average Vancouverites respond effectively and compassionately to drug use in their work, communities and families.

“We’re working with a range of people and service providers who want to better understand the overdose crisis, addiction, and their role in bringing about solutions that work for everyone, especially the people most affected,” says Krista Butler, program coordinator. “Each workshop is delivered by a trained facilitator and speakers with experience using drugs and confronting associated stigma and customized to the needs and budget of our clients.”

Organizations, service providers, and individuals interested in learning more can either hire the Speakers Bureau to deliver a customized workshop or attend an upcoming workshop at the Megaphone offices: http://speakersbureau.megaphonemagazine.com/book-workshop

***

About the Speakers Bureau

Megaphone’s Speakers Bureau, presented by Central City Foundation offers skillful, compassionate community-based responses to the overdose crisis through public events and custom workshops delivered by the speakers and Megaphone staff. It is delivered by Megaphone Magazine and funded by Central City Foundation, the City of Vancouver, BC Centre on Substance Use, UBC and the Community Action Initiative and supported by a media sponsorship from CBC Vancouver.

About Megaphone Magazine

Megaphone offers people experiencing poverty and homelessness products, platforms, and training programs to help them earn a living while advocating for themselves and their communities. Through programming like Megaphone Magazine, the Hope In Shadows Calendar, and now the Speakers Bureau, Megaphone is working to change the story on homelessness and poverty in our communities.

About the presenting sponsor, Central City Foundation

Central City Foundation has been bringing neighbours together to build hope in the inner city since 1907. By building housing and other capital projects, investing in social enterprises that create jobs and opportunities as well as funding hundreds of non-profit organizations, Central City Foundation has provided help and hope to our neighbours in the inner city community for 112 years.