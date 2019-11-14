Workshopping the planning milestones that transformed Vancouver in 2019

Year in Review 2019 is the 5th annual workshop convened by the Vancouver City Planning Commission to discuss the most transformative events, actions, decisions and directions that shaped Vancouver’s urban landscape this year.

Details

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 5K2

When: 7:00 – 9:00 PM, Monday, November 18, 2019

Free. RSVP is required.

What were the most important decisions around neighbourhood planning, land use, social and economic matters, and development in 2019? This event will bring together local urbanists, planners, architects, designers, academics and more to talk about potential milestones, such as:

City-Wide Plan

Culture | Shift Plan

Housing Affordability

Climate Emergency

False Creek Flats Arterial Study

Broadway Plan

Resilient Vancouver Strategy

VanPlay: Vancouver’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan

City expropriation of neglected SRO’s

Skwxwú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish) intention to build 11 towers in Sen̓áḵw

We compiled this list, but how significant are these planning stories in the present day and in the long-term future? What makes them innovative – if at all? What’s missing?

Be part of the deliberation!

The forum is free to members of the public who are passionate about local urban issues. Be sure to RSVP as seats are limited. We hope to see you there.

For more information on the VCPC Chronology Project, visit: chronology.vancouverplanning.ca.

If you have any questions about this event, please email vcpc@vancouver.ca or leave a message at 604.873.7477.

****

The Vancouver City Planning Commission acknowledges that this event will be held on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.