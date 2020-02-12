EVENT: SFU City Conversations: Golf Courses or Housing & Parks? – Feb 20th

Golf Courses or Housing & Parks

WHEN: Thursday, February 20, 2020 – 12:30 – 1:30PM

WHERE: SFU Vancouver at Harbour Centre, 515 West Hastings St., Room 7000

ADMISSION: Free but registration via Eventbrite is requested to help anticipate demand. As this event is free, and free events routinely have a high number of no-shows, it is our policy to overbook. Seating is limited, so please be mindful of those who may find it difficult to stand for long periods of time.

There’s a new proposal to convert half of each of Vancouver’s three city-owned golf courses to up to 10,000 homes and the other halfs to parkland. In total, there would be housing for 60,000 Vancouverites, ranging from low-income to market rate.

In past years, the Vancouver Park Board has voted to keep its courses for golf with one Commissioner emphasizing their importance for senior recreation and combating social isolation.

But the number of golfers is declining. And the Park Board recently voted for its staff to “evaluate the full spectrum of realized and unrealized benefits of Park Board land currently used for golf,” and to look at past, present and future golfing demand. This year, they’ll ask for the public’s preferences – your preferences.

Join us for a chance to hear all sides of the issue before weighing in.

Scot Hein is an author of the housing/park proposal. He’s an Adjunct Professor in the Master of Urban Design program at UBC, and formerly Vancouver’s Senior Urban Designer. For this conversation, he’ll be joined by Vancouver Parks Board Commissioners Tricia Barker and Dave Demers who have differening views on the proposal.

They’ll get the conversation started. Then it’s your turn to express your opinion, make observations, and decide for yourself.

Please register, as our events fill quickly. And feel free to bring your lunch.

