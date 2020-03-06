Event: Bauhaus, Design and the Livable Anthropocene, University of Victoria, March 26

Bauhaus, Design and the Livable Anthropocene

Presentations and Opening of Exhibit: Thursday, March 26, 2020 , 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m ., Mearns Centre for Learning – McPherson Library, Room 129, University of Victoria

, ., Mearns Centre for Learning – McPherson Library, Room 129, University of Victoria Exhibit: March 26 – April 9, 2020, Mearns Centre for Learning – McPherson Library, Main Hallway

To attend the Colloquium, register here for free ticket.

This event celebrates the innovative approach to design and architecture developed at the Bauhaus Art School, founded in 1919. The aim is to reflect on the historical impact of this approach and explore its potential for addressing the design challenges of the Anthropocene.

A colloquium featuring invited speakers will precede the Opening of the Bauhaus exhibition of photographs by Jean Molinar of Modernist buildings inspired by Bauhaus from around the world. The exhibition is graciously being lent to us by the Vancouver Consulate of Germany, and the Consul and his staff will be present at the inauguration. This event is open to students, faculty, staff, and the general public. A reception with refreshments will follow the Opening.

Programme – Thursday, March 26

11:30-11:35 – Opening of the Colloquium by the University Librarian, Jonathan Bengtson

11:35-12:15 – Keynote Speaker, Dr. Ulduz Maschaykh (Architectural History), “Dwelling Architecture – An Exploration of Housing Solutions for Challenges In the 21st Century”

12:15-12:30 – Benno Hubregtse (Visual Arts), “Bauhaus, Dieter Rams and Good Design”

12:30-12:45 – Cody Poulton (Asian and Pacific Studies), “Bauhaus and Japanese architecture”

12:45-13:00 – Break

13:00-13:15 – Tom Saunders (History), “Bauhaus and European History”

13:15-13:40 – Panel discussion (Ulduz Maschaykh, Benno Hubregtse, Tom Saunders), “Relevance of Bauhaus for design in the times of the Anthropocene”

13:40-14:00 – Questions from the floor

14:00-14:15 – Inauguration of Art Show, opening words by Chris Goto-Jones, Dean of Humanities, Marcus Millwright, Chair of Art History and Visual Studies, Elena Pnevmonidou, Director of European Studies

14:15-14:25 – Opening statement by Vancouver Consul of Germany, Dr. Klaus Otto Schmidt

14:25-15:00 – Reception / Viewing of the Art Show

***

For more information visit the University of Victoria’s website.