Event: Virtual Artist Talk with Heidi Greco – An Homage to Harold and Maude

Join Semiahmoo Arts Society on March 18th for a virtual book launch with renowned author Heidi Greco and her latest book entitled Glorious Birds. It is a celebration of the 1971-classic movie Harold And Maude.



This talk will be streamed on SAS’s YouTube channel on March 18th @ 5:00PM (PST)



Greco explores what that era was like, its innocence as well as some of its dark episodes. Offering insights gleaned from substantial research, she speculates on what might have inspired screenwriter Colin Higgins and director Hal Ashby. In addition, she discusses Cat Stevens’ music and how that soundtrack is so integral to the film. She also shares personal thoughts on the experience of viewing it–how it has affected her over the years.



This event is sponsored by the generous support of The Writers Union of Canada and The Canada Council of Arts.



You can sign up for free on EVENTBRITE

