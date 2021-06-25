EVENT: Order without Design Urban Lunch Series – Jens von Bergmann and Nathanael Lauster, July 8, 12pm-1pm

Order Without Design Urban Lunch Series – Jens von Bergman & Nathanael Lauster

DATE: July 8th, 12pm-1pm

PLATFORM: Zoom (Online)

ADMISSION: Free. Zoom link with be provided upon registration at info@globalcivic.org.

Please join Global Civic for an Urban Lunch featuring Jens von Bergmann—renowned data analyst and visualization expert—and Nathanael Lauster, sociologist, demographer, and author on Thursday July 8th from 12:00pm – 1:00 pm via Zoom.

Jens and Nathanael will be presenting their calculations of the Vancouver Density Gradient and sharing other exciting insights that they have been discovering about Vancouver through their research.

Jens was inspired to calculate the Vancouver Density Gradient after reading Alain’s book Order Without Design. He will also present it during Alain Bertaud’s presentation when he visits Vancouver on the evening of September 20th at the Vancouver Playhouse. Alain Bertaud was the chief Urban Planner of the World Bank and is the author of the internationally acclaimed Order Without Design. Alain began his career working for le Corbusier designing Chandigarh the capital of Punjab. He has been called the Harrison Ford of Urban Planning because of the exotic places he has worked.

To register for the Thursday July 8 Urban Lunch with Jens von Bergman and Nathaniel Lauster please RSVP here: info@globalcivic.org.

The Global Civic Policy Society encourages a knowledgeable and cosmopolitan citizenry to make strong connections to their community. Since its inception in 2009, the Society has created a number of initiatives to that end.