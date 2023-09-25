Walk Toronto, a grassroots, volunteer advocacy group dedicated to giving a voice to pedestrians in Toronto in order to make Toronto a better city for walking, began with a big meeting at Metro Hall in 2013 (I was one of the founders and am still a steering committee member).

We’re marking our tenth anniversary with, among other things, a walk-and-talk on Sunday, October 1, at 10:00 am (10 o’clock on the 10th month). We will meet where it all began, at Metro Hall (east entrance on David Pecaut Square) and walk through the downtown for a couple of hours, touching on key points of pedestrian issues and advocacy (including Union Station, Berczy Park, and Yonge-Dundas Square), and ending at Nathan Phillips Square in front of City Hall. Founders and members of Walk Toronto’s steering committee, and possibly guests, will share their insights and experiences.

Spacing has kindly agreed to provide prizes for a lucky few participants!

Please let us know if you plan to attend to learn more about the past, present, and future of pedestrian advocacy in Toronto. We look forward to seeing you on Sunday!

Date: Sunday October 1

Time: 10:00 am

Place: Outside the east entrance to Metro Hall, on David Pecaut Square