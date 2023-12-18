Skip to content

4 comments

  1. Rename “Dundas West Station” on Line 2 AND “Bloor Station” on the Kitchener GO Train & UPX line to “Roncesvalles Station”.

  2. Oh please, not Sankofa. It has no connection to the city.

    Simple solution is Yonge Square. Drop Dundas. Everyone will still know where it is.

  3. First of all, I don’t object to the renaming of the square or even the choice of name, but it will likely take myself and others to get used to it. No big deal.

    What I really object to is the adjacent renaming of Centennial Arena. Not becasue Rob Ford, let’s leave that part out of it for a moment. My objection is that we seemingly have learned nothing about the problems of naming infrastructure and institutions after people. Centennial is a perfectly good name and reflects upon the reason it was built. What kind of cost are we going to incur to erase Rob Ford’s name down the road when people take greater issue with it?

    Does council have no responsibility to consult when they do these broad strokes decorative things? You’d think this would be an example of them needing intelligent feedback since they don’t have that capability on their own.

  4. I fully agree. The public wasn’t given any opportunity to weigh in on this. This public space definitely needs community engagement.

