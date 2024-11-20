EVENT: Strollin’ — an evening talking about walking November 28

WHAT: An evening talking about walking on November 28 at 6PM.

WHO: Shawn Micallef, Spacing Sr. Editor, Toronto Star columnist and University College instructor, will discuss the experience of rewriting the new edition of his book Stroll: Psychogeographic Walking Tours of Toronto. Joining him to discuss their own walking and exploring experiences are:

WHERE: Paul Cadario Conference Centre, University College, 15 King’s College Circle, University of Toronto & Zoom

WHEN: November 28. Doors open at 5:30PM, event begins at 6PM followed by a reception.

Coach House Books will have Stroll for sale.

FREE, but please register for his hybrid event here.