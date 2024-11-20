EVENT: Strollin’ — an evening talking about walking November 28

WHAT: An evening talking about walking on November 28 at 6PM.
WHO: Shawn Micallef, Spacing Sr. Editor, Toronto Star columnist and University College instructor, will discuss the experience of rewriting the new edition of his book Stroll: Psychogeographic Walking Tours of Toronto. Joining him to discuss their own walking and exploring experiences are:
- Jacquline L. Scott: scholar, activist and author of “Black Outdoors” blog.
- Glenn Sumi: theatre critic and arts writer who wrote a series of pandemic walks for Now Magazine.
- Sarah Luca: co-chair of Jane’s Walk, the global festival of walking.
WHERE: Paul Cadario Conference Centre, University College, 15 King’s College Circle, University of Toronto & Zoom
WHEN: November 28. Doors open at 5:30PM, event begins at 6PM followed by a reception.
Coach House Books will have Stroll for sale.
FREE, but please register for his hybrid event here.