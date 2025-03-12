GREENBERG: How Toronto can navigate the urban frontlines of a trade war

For over four decades, urban designer Ken Greenberg has played a pivotal role on public and private assignments in urban settings throughout North America and Europe, focusing on the rejuvenation of downtowns, waterfronts, neighbourhoods, and on campus master planning, regional growth management, and new community planning.

Our world has been upended. The once-stable relationship between Canada and the U.S. — defined by proximity, trade, and shared democratic values — has been shattered. The Trump 2.0 era has ushered in a new level of unpredictability, undermining the assumption that Canada and the U.S. were stable partners. As an ex-American, I am appalled by what has happened to my former country and by its bizarre enmity toward us.

The shockwave will hit Toronto hard. Trade wars are fought on the ground in cities, where global supply chains, financial markets, and daily commerce intersect. In Toronto, this means a direct impact on consumer prices, turning grocery store aisles into the frontline of economic uncertainty. The effects are already rippling through job markets, with trade-dependent sectors facing layoffs and instability. The broader implications include economic nationalism, deglobalization, and an urgent push for urban self-reliance.

The uncertainty accelerates trends already in motion, such as the shifting landscape of international trade, the decline of traditional manufacturing, and the growing emphasis on digital economies. Toronto must recognize these forces and adapt swiftly.

A Call for Urban Resilience

Toronto has weathered economic upheavals before — the 2008 financial crisis, NAFTA disputes, and the pandemic’s supply chain disruptions. Each event left lasting scars, but also taught lessons in adaptability. Cities must now reckon with a world where their economic security is no longer guaranteed.

This moment calls for unprecedented solidarity — not armed resistance, but a collective pushback against external forces that threaten our sovereignty and economic future. Toronto must rely on its own ingenuity and resourcefulness to mitigate the fallout.

Cities have unique tools at their disposal: policy levers, community networks, and economic strategies that do not rely solely on upper tier governments. Toronto has the potential to lead this shift by fostering a climate of resilience and innovation.

We are a global player with direct ties to international markets, supply chains, and talent networks. In an era of shifting trade policies and political volatility, urban centers are taking on the role of independent economic actors.

Other cities have successfully navigated economic instability through strategic investments and policy shifts. Copenhagen responded to the 2008 crisis by investing in green technology, innovation hubs, and sustainable urban planning, positioning itself as a leader in economic diversification. Barcelona, facing stagnation after Spain’s financial crisis, pivoted towards an innovation-driven economy, emphasizing smart technology, local entrepreneurship, and revitalized public spaces.

Toronto can draw from these examples by leveraging its strengths in tech, tourism, finance, and cultural industries to build resilience. What’s more, by fostering city-led economic diplomacy, Toronto can engage in direct trade relationships and seek global collaborations, ensuring it remains competitive despite shifting political landscapes.

The Social Consequences of Economic Instability

Economic downturns are not just about numbers; they have real human costs. Rising costs of living, job losses, and limited economic mobility will disproportionately affect lower-income neighborhoods, deepening urban inequalities.

Toronto has long prided itself on being one of the most diverse cities in the world, but economic strife can quickly lead to division. As financial pressures mount, the risk of social fragmentation grows. As we saw during the pandemic, marginalized communities, immigrants, and small business owners will likely bear the brunt of these challenges.

Moreover, Toronto’s identity is under threat. As the U.S. turns inward with jingoistic nationalism, the question becomes: Will we succumb to the divisiveness at the core of the MAGA project, or will we define ourselves more clearly than ever, embracing our diversity and independence? We must reinforce policies that prioritize inclusion, democracy, and multilateralism while strengthening our ties with European, Asian, and Latin American democracies — both at the national level and through city-region to-city-region partnerships.

For decades, success in arts, business, and academia was measured by American standards — breaking into Hollywood, publishing in New York, succeeding in Silicon Valley. But what happens when the U.S. cease to serve as a beacon of opportunity? A new cultural movement must emerge, one where Canadian cities like Toronto fosters their own creative and economic ecosystems.

This is not just about economics — it is about reasserting our cultural identity. Toronto has the talent, institutions, and entrepreneurial spirit to lead in the arts, media, and innovation, rather than always looking southward for validation.

Rather than reacting to external pressures, cities like Toronto must take proactive steps to ensure economic and social stability. Some key areas of focus include:

Economic Diversification

Strengthening regional supply chains and investing in “Made in Canada” industries to reduce reliance on volatile international markets;

Supporting local manufacturers, start-ups, and creative industries to foster economic self-sufficiency;

Encouraging a mix of enterprises to avoid over-reliance on any one sector, making the economy more adaptable to sudden shocks.

Public Space as a Stabilizing Force

Expanding and maintaining public infrastructure to foster social resilience in times of crisis;

Encouraging shared spaces that serve as economic and cultural hubs;

Strengthening local institutions, such as libraries and community centers, that provide essential services and stability in uncertain times.

Cultural and Intellectual Independence

Moving beyond U.S.-centric validation and cultivating a uniquely Canadian urban identity;

Investing in local talent, cultural institutions, and academic networks to strengthen domestic creative and intellectual ecosystems;

Encouraging a stronger independent media landscape that tells uniquely Canadian stories and perspectives.

Strengthening Global City-Region Networks

Expanding partnerships with European, Latin American, and Asian urban centers to secure alternative economic and cultural alliances;

Encouraging inter-city-region collaborations on trade, innovation, and governance;

Positioning Toronto as a hub for international conferences and global decision-making.

Toronto’s Pivotal Choice

This moment presents Toronto with a critical choice: remain tethered to the economic and political tides of our southern neighbor, or assert ourselves as a more independent, globally connected city-region. To navigate this trade war effectively, Toronto must invest in economic resilience through diversification and self-sufficiency; foster a spirit of solidarity within communities and among like-minded cities worldwide; and step confidently onto the world stage as a leading global metropolis, free from America’s shadow.

The economic pressures ahead will not be easy, but they present us with an opportunity to build a stronger, more self-reliant city-region. Toronto’s history is one of adaptation. From its origins as a regional trading post to its evolution into a global metropolis, the city-region has continually redefined itself in response to economic and political shifts. As we confront this trade war and shifting global dynamics, we must draw on this legacy of reinvention to chart a bold path forward — one that ensures prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainability for all Torontonians.

photos by Can Pac Swire (top) & Ashton Emmanuel (bottom) (all cc)