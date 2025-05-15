Two dedicated community organizations, Friends of West Toronto Rail Path and Angry Locals, are coming together to host a vibrant and meaningful parade on May 29th, 2025 in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood. The event aims to celebrate the area’s cherished West Toronto Rail Path, while advocating for the opening of Davenport Greenway by Metrolinx.

The parade will transform the neighbourhood into a dynamic celebration of urban nature. Community members have crafted stunning paper mâché structures to represent the wildlife and greenery that these linear parks nurture. Participants and spectators alike will enjoy a festive, family-friendly atmosphere that underscores the importance of protecting and enhancing these vital urban spaces.

The organizations are calling on Metrolinx to honour its commitments by opening previously promised sections of the West Toronto Rail Path and Davenport Greenway to the community. The expansions will provide safe and accessible corridors for walking, cycling, and connection with nature—benefiting local residents and the broader Toronto region.

The parade begins at 6pm at the north end of the West Toronto Rail Path and will follow a lively route along Wallace Avenue, concluding at Campbell Park. There will be music and a chance to welcome spring with your Toronto neighbours. People are encouraged to join the festivities by attending, volunteering, or simply cheering along the route.

For more information, visit Friends of the West Toronto Railpath or Angry Locals.

Image via Angry Locals.