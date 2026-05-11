OP-ED: Yonge Street deserves pedestrianization

I live near the intersection of Yonge and Dundas Streets, where, according to the city’s own data published in 2021 (PDF), 76% of road users are pedestrians despite their being allocated less than 25% of the road space. Drivers dominate the space and their presence negatively impacts the enjoyability of the area: illegal parking on every main and adjacent street, turning two lanes each way into one or blocking the view of the crosswalk; illegal turns at Yonge and Dundas, where several hundred pedestrians cross at each cycle; dangerous turns onto or from side streets like Elm, Edward, Gould, Dundas Square, and Walton as drivers get impatient at the dozens crossing at any given time; usage of the streetcar-only way underneath the CityTV building as a shortcut, surprising oncoming traffic and crossing pedestrians on the other side; brazen blows past open streetcar doors; and ride share or food delivery drivers in cars that block traffic in order to alight, run into a restaurant, or unload. It is such an unpleasant space that I typically walk through the underground parking garage, TMU subway station, and the Eaton Centre whenever possible to get around.

The city acknowledges that pedestrian volumes will be critically unsafe by 2041, as the population rises and the ratio of residents commuting via transit, bike, or walking increases. According to 2021 census data, the M5G and M5B postal codes, the ones on either side of Yonge Street that range from College/Carlton Streets all the way down to Queen Street, consisted of 20.7% and 30.3% of commuters going to work by public transit respectively and 55.4% and 37.0% doing so by walking respectively; a majority of commuters here are, at some point, pedestrians. For years, tourists, residents, and Toronto Metropolitan University students alike have all had to withstand shoulder to shoulder crowds along the very narrow sidewalks, while cyclists would be crazy to try biking here since every single aspect of the road encourages their demise. I am quite frankly embarrassed that this is one of Toronto’s most famous tourist attractions: Little Canada on the northeast corner, Sankofa Square on the southeast, and the Eaton Centre on the southwest … and it looks like this? Especially jarring as we are expected to welcome World Cup fans from countries that have addressed this systemic power imbalance by creating beautiful pedestrian spaces of their own.

Thankfully though, the city is, albeit slowly, progressing on YongeTOmorrow, the grand redesign of Yonge Street timed to coincide with intrusive watermain work. I went to the open house on April 21, and the other people who went reiterated the same concerns I have: that a redesign must prioritise pedestrian access, safety, and movement. One poster said that as of current conditions, 4,100 pedestrians and 175 cyclists use Yonge Street per hour during peak hours, but only 450 motor vehicles (9.5% of non-TTC transportation modes). Every single poster and presentation slide advertised something the redesign would focus on to advance those three goals, like preventing hostile vehicle attacks, considering turning restrictions, installing a crosswalk between McGill Street and College Park, and enforcing slower speeds with engineering interventions – all good things in isolation. Everything about the presentation alluded to pedestrianization, except the road design proposed.

The proposal is set to only remove one lane of mixed traffic each way on Yonge Street from College/Carlton Streets to Queen Street. This lane would instead be reallocated to additional sidewalk space and a zone for greenery and restaurant patios. Between Gerrard and College/Carlton Streets, there is also room available to fit in cycle tracks.

Pedestrianization was the focus of attendees’ questions and comments. The several-metre-long map of changes on Yonge Street had sticky notes strewn about saying that cars do not belong here, that this would be a wasted opportunity, and that the current conditions would not be solved by the proposed changes: “I wish that it was fully pedestrianized. As a TMU student, there are so many times I wish there were places to take a calm walk after classes”; “cars don’t shop; people do”; “be bold!”; “need ped only space!!!”; and sticky notes spelling out P E D E S T R I A N going down the length of the street were just some of the almost-cries for change, meaningful change.

One attendee asked whether they took best practices and data from successful pedestrian-only spaces abroad when making their design. Staff members present from O2 and Parsons, the two contracted consultancy firms, stated firmly that yes, they have looked at hundreds upon hundreds of them. I am curious to know which ones inspired this particular design, since time after time, pedestrian-only areas are shown to benefit users and abutting businesses, while creating the social, economic, and cultural production necessary to build healthy communities.

In New York City, for example, the southern section of Broadway between 45th and 47th streets had 89% of its road space allocated to cars and 11% shared amongst pedestrians, street furniture, vendors, and fire hydrants, despite pedestrians outnumbering vehicles by four and a half times. In 2009, after this section was closed to vehicles, Times Square grew in area and real estate values increased from $2 billion in 1992 to $5.6 billion in 2012. User surveys found higher satisfaction with the space, residents were shopping there more, and nearby office workers ate out for lunch more often. The entirety of Broadway had 137% more collisions than the average New York avenue, but after pedestrianization of that small southern leg, collisions dropped avenue-wide by 63% and pedestrian injuries were reduced by 35%.

We could also look to more recent examples like Montreal, which pedestrianised their Gay Village (rue Sainte-Catherine Est) from rue Berri to ave Papineau during the summers, the equivalent of three subway stations in length. It was so successful, the street will be permanently redesigned to be pedestrian-only year-round in addition its replication on another section of rue Sainte-Catherine on the west side of downtown from rue Peel to rue Saint-Marc. How about Pike Place Market in Seattle, where closing access to cars in 2025 resulted in 6.5% more sales for tenants as compared to 2024 (8.3% when comparing May-September), 145,000 additional visits year-over-year from 127,000 additional visitors, and users reported preferring the vehicle restrictions over not.

Other attendees brought up the recent step forward in implementing seasonal pedestrianization of Church Street in a several-months-long collaboration between Rodney Chan and Councillor Chris Moise, who was present at the meeting. Moise agreed that pedestrianization is key for Yonge Street just as it is for Church Street. The city, in contrast, seem more apprehensive, preferring to wait for the data from Church Street as a pilot project to see what can be transferred over to Yonge Street, if anything. Church Street would not even officially be a pedestrian street since the City has no policy regarding creating one. By loophole, it would technically be a two-month-long street festival with the associated permit fees waived.

All of this speaks to Toronto’s tendency to reinvent the wheel, but instead of a circle it is just a shape with seventy-two flat sides. The data is there from cities all over the world that have done the work decades ago of seeing the problem, conducting meaningful consultations, and implementing solutions. Amsterdam has a plethora of pedestrian-priority or pedestrian-only streets while retaining access for local residents, deliveries, and trams; Oslo has turned its city centre into a car free zone; and Barcelona has an entire grid of pedestrian streets staggered with the grid of car streets. These three were not always pedestrian-friendly either, orientating life around the car and dismantling the urban fabric for highways and parking lots just as North America did. Making equitable decisions in transportation planning such as pedestrianization, especially for the most used part of one of the longest streets in the world, is not revolutionary, but exceptionality has always been a part of Toronto’s planning ontology.

Continuing to allow unfettered vehicle access will not solve my daily problems with the area. The psychology of the proposed design would tell drivers that they are still welcome here to the detriment of pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users. No engineering interventions exist that would prevent drivers from trying to block the roadway, make illegal turns, speed, or threaten the lives of other road users for personal benefit, because the very existence of cars in this space is conducive to these behaviours. In an ideal world, Yonge Street from College/Carlton Streets to Queen Street would be solely for pedestrians, cyclists, and users of the 97 Yonge bus, while simultaneously the perpendicular Dundas Street from Bay Street to Church Street should also be solely for pedestrians, cyclists, and users of the 505 Dundas streetcar. Other cities allow for multimodal mingling with great success. Retractable bollards or arms could also permit access to deliveries, emergency vehicles, and transit vehicles via FOB or transponder as is done elsewhere without issue. Food trucks, for which permit restrictions were recently relaxed, could be welcomed onto the street(s). Space could be used for recreational installations, art pieces, or hold functional furniture like picnic tables/lounge chairs. Businesses would see a permanent influx of visitors.

I include Dundas Street because the discrepancy between space and modal volumes applies to a whole zone of downtown, not just one street. When Drake used the parking lot at Dundas and Bond Streets, a couple blocks east of Yonge Street, to promote his new album with a massive block of ice containing the release date hidden inside, people came out in droves from all over the Greater Toronto Area to a space that is not really meant to handle the extra traffic and pedestrian volumes. The whole area could be conducive to events and enjoyment like this by aligning predominate space with predominate use.

Construction on Yonge Street is set to begin in 2030 or later, likely to coincide with completion of the Ontario Line (emphasis on the later part). The design is simply a question of whether we as a city are more interested in creating enjoyable spaces for everyone or only for those in a car. Whether roads are for transiting the most amount of people in the most efficient way or for the sole purpose of moving and storing as many cars as possible. Yonge Street deserves pedestrianization.

Shane Gates is a recent graduate with a BA in human geography and urban planning. He is an advocate for more equitable decisions in planning and transportation policy. He is most active on Bluesky at shanegates.ca.

Photos by Shane Gates