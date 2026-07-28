The power of positive thinking, Toronto’s version

I can’t remember a moment when split-screen politics was quite as pronounced as it is right now.

Consider: On Friday, the federal Liberals put Doug Ford’s ridiculous island airport expansion nightmare up on blocks, thanks, in large measure to an outpouring of negative feedback â€” 87,000 responses to the public consultation, the vast majority of them opposed to the scheme â€” as well as the underlying nebulousness of a half-baked plan.

Then, on a perfect summer Saturday, Waterfront Toronto threw open the trails to the second phase of Biidaasige Park, a masterwork of landscape design in the service of city-building and a particularly vivid example of how we can, actually, have good things.

At the same time, mayoral aspirant Brad Bradford is on a tear about the fraying of our sense of collective safety, promising, among other things, a thousand new cops over the coming term in office and a damn-the-torpedoes approach to securing public spaces from all manner of predators, miscreants, and extremists.

His campaign is able to double-down on this stance thanks to a steady stream of highly disquieting crimes, such as this weekend’s attacks on two Jewish-owned bagel places, the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents that have nothing to do with the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Ford government is advertising up a storm about building new prisons and Team Carney is doing its bit to prime the pump of public anxiety with pledges to bring back mandatory minimums and severely restrict bail.

All of which is taking place against a backdrop of declining crime, per the latest StatsCan data, which shows all the major indicators trending down and also reveals that Toronto, as has been true for years, records far fewer incidents per capita than many other Canadian cities.

In short, we’re genuinely in a choose-your-own-adventure moment.

It’s rarely worth over-thinking why the right gravitates to law-and-order rhetoric. However, I could argue that the surround-sound uncertainty of this moment â€” Trump, horrific climate-related wild fires, hyper-polarization, AI, etc. â€” serves as a kind of accelerant, prompting some nervous voters to sublimate geopolitical chaos into a heightened fear of local crime.

But what Bradford and Ford, and to a lesser extent the federal Liberals, are also doing is summoning the imaginations of voters â€” in effect asking them to conjure a presumably safer country/province/city dominated by more cops, tougher laws, restricted public spaces, etc.

Yet I’d argue that both the island airport victory and the extraordinary new waterfront park represent acts of summoned collective imagination â€” on the one hand, the shared conviction that engaging government is still worth the effort, even in a cynical age; and on the other, that a sustained and fierce determination by ordinary residents to build a better city can yield absolutely transformative results.

On the latter point, I’d be remiss not to point out that Ford, way back in 2011, wanted the current site of Biidaasige Park to become a cluster of luxury malls anchored by a high-end marina. But his own megalomaniacal imaginings cratered in the face of the sort of grass-roots opposition that coalesced to chase away Sidewalk Labs and now the Billy Bishop expansion.

In short, one can understand this strange moment as an epic clash between an envisioned future and a present made real by thousands of individual acts of imagination.

My own (admittedly naive) bias is that the people who seek leadership roles should aim to inspire voters, not pander to their fears, particularly when those fears consist less of a response to a demonstrable decline in public safety than an anecdote/media-driven perception that urban disorder is winning.

As I’ve written in this space previously, I’d say voters are ready and willing to hear messages about the positive potential of their city, if only as a necessary corrective to the onslaught of political rhetoric â€” not just here, but seemingly everywhere, and from both left and right â€” telling them/us that the world is going to into the crapper.

It’s by no means clear that Toronto voters who would prefer to light a candle than curse the darkness can project their aspirations onto a leader capable to absorbing and refracting this desire. I’m not convinced that Olivia Chow has the chops to do it. What we do know, however, is that a made-in-Toronto form of progressive, civic-minded populism has and continues to express its dreams for a better city without resorting to the allure of brain-stem politics.

I don’t obviously have access to the private polls and focus groups that tell the politicians selling tough-on-crime agendas that they’re barking up the right tree. But there’s no doubt in my mind that the allure of a positive vision for the city is every bit as potent and politically saleable as the negative versions we’re going to be listening to for the next three months.

After all, a focus group of 87,000 people just proved my point, did it not?

photos by Andrew Rivett (cc)