Jet Dreams on Toronto Island (Part 1)

Porter Airlines turboprop on approach to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Depending on wind conditions, noise from turboprops can disrupt music concerts on the Toronto waterfront. Jets have lower flight paths and an increased volume of flights would raise noise levels (credit: Steven Evans).

Premier Doug Ford and the Toronto Port Authority, the federal agency that owns Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, have been extraordinarily secretive about their plans to modify the island airport for jets. Spacing has been asking for a detailed plan for more than a month since Premier Doug Ford announced that “one way or another, jets are coming to Billy Bishop Airport.”

Neither the province nor the Toronto Port Authority have provided an estimate of the capital cost, nor the full environmental impact of extending the runway for jets. Neither have they provided a business case that there is pent-up passenger demand. In fact, Billy Bishop has not yet returned to its pre-Covid passenger levels of 2.8 million in 2018 and 2.77 million in 2019. In 2025, Billy Bishop served 1.75 million passengers. And both Pearson and Billy Bishop are facing competition. A federal government study predicts that electrified high-speed rail will lure 2.3 million passengers per year from planes to trains when it becomes operational.

Ford and other proponents of jets say expanding Billy Bishop will generate $140 billion in economic activity and result in lower airfares by offering competition to Pearson. But no evidence has been provided to back up these claims. Since Porter Airlines and Air Canada both fly out of both Pearson and Billy Bishop, they have no incentive to lower ticket prices. The only factor that would reduce prices is if a third airline starting flying out of Billy Bishop, and there is no evidence of that happening.

A 2015 study by aviation consultant Oliver Wyman for Air Canada concluded that the $1 billion in infrastructure upgrades (probably more than $2 billion in 2026) required to allow jets to land at Billy Bishop would make the airport economically unsustainable.

In fact, Billy Bishop has been losing money for years, which is why Porter sold its terminal at Billy Bishop in 2015 for about $750 million to Nieuport Aviation Infrastructure Partners. Nieuport is a private company owned by unlisted institutional investors and advised by J.P. Morgan, an American investment firm.

After the Covid pandemic shutdown air travel, Porter announced plans to lease a fleet of jets and move some of its operations to Pearson. It began using Ottawa airport as a base for maintenance. Nieuport lost business from a major client and sued Porter for unpaid fees. The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court.

Nieuport’s profitability depends on the number of flights and passengers moving through Billy Bishop Airport. Since Covid, Nieuport has lost about a third of its passengers. The annual number of passengers using Billy Bishop has dropped from 2.77 million in 2019 to 1.75 million in 2025. Nieuport sees jets as a way of winning back customers, and has been lobbying all levels of government to approve the operation of jet aircraft at Billy Bishop Airport.

I asked Nieuport Aviation if the company is currently profitable, and whether it foresees that operating jets out of Billy Bishop Airport will improve its bottom line? The company’s spokesperson declined to answer either question. What is public from the Ontario Land Registry Office is that Nieuport Aviation borrowed $650 million from the Bank of Nova Scotia in 2015 to purchase the Billy Bishop Terminal buildings on both the mainland and Toronto Island. Nieuport management may be under substantial pressure from its investors to increase profits. Clearly, Nieuport Aviation has the most to gain if the federal government approves the operation of jets at Billy Bishop Airport. Air Canada and Porter can fly jets out of Pearson, so their options are relatively unaffected.

At the end of April, R. J. Steenstra, president and CEO of the Toronto Port Authority, gave an interview to The Globe & Mail and provided two key facts about the airport expansion. The Authority plans to add about 900 metres to the length of the existing runway, mainly by filling in Lake Ontario on the western side of Toronto Island. This will make the runway about 2 km long, about the same distance as between Yonge and Bathurst subway stations on Line 2.

To show our readers what the proposed changes will look like, Spacing worked with a visual information specialist to create Google Earth views using the most accurate information we could obtain from the Toronto Port Authority and previous studies. All new airport infrastructure was accurately plotted on Google Earth. Some graphics have been circulating on social media that greatly exaggerate the length of the extended runways into Toronto Harbour and Lake Ontario, so we tried to be as accurate as possible, given the limited data released to date by the Government of Ontario and the Toronto Port Authority.

Aviation consultant Oliver Wyman recommended that precision navigation approach lights be installed at Billy Bishop. Comparable airports, such as London City Airport, Chicago Midway, and LaGuardia in New York have approach lights to enable pilots to switch from instrument to visual flying on their final approach. Our graphic map reflects the extent of current data. Due to a lack of precise positioning, we don’t show the jet blast walls to be installed on the northern side and ends of the runways to reduce the force and sound of jet exhaust; hangars and other buildings that would have to be located to the south of the runway to accommodate the projected increase in flights; and new roads, parking and potentially a fixed link and access roads on the Toronto mainland.

While Premier Ford quotes private polling (which he has not released) to buttress his rationale for expanding Billy Bishop, authoritative studies contradict his claims. In 2024, KPMG determined that southern Ontario would not need another airport for at least 20 years. It noted Pearson has the capacity to expand while high-speed rail could divert 2.3 million passengers per year from air travel.

In light of that forecast, the federal government in 2025 disposed of the 35 sq.-km (3,500 hectares) it had been retaining for a proposed Pickering international airport. Travel by Canadians to the U.S. last year also dropped by 25%, according to Statistics Canada, as the boycott in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs continues. Many companies are cutting back on business travel in favour of videoconferencing. Estimates of the reduction of in-person business meetings range from 20-40%.

In the meantime, Toronto City Council has passed several resolutions condemning what it sees as Ford’s anti-democratic legislation to take control of Billy Bishop and expropriate city-owned airport and park lands on Toronto Islands, as well as on the mainland around the ferry terminal.

For some 25 years, residents of Toronto have consistently voted for mayors who opposed jets at Billy Bishop Airport.

See Jet Dreams on Toronto Island (Part 2) for the concluding installment of this article.

Ian Darragh is a former editor-in-chief, Canadian Geographic magazine, and feature writer for National Geographic.