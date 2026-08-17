First: a little rant about Doug Ford’s island airport expansion plans, which have (at least for now) been grounded.

Next, the book Saving Toronto: 10 City Builders Tell Us How is available now. It’s a collection of essays organized by themes like governance, transit, and housing. We asked public policy analyst Anne Golden and urban designer Ken Greenberg, who co-edited the book, how it came together, and if we can actually achieve what the title says and save Toronto.

Then, David Shellnutt (The Biking Lawyer) tells us about the double standards Toronto cyclists face from police, compared to motorists, and a violent assault the TPS carried out last June.

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