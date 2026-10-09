To prepare you for the Toronto municipal election happening now until October 26, we’ve prepared an expert panel on the council races that stand out across the city.

Matt Elliott is a Toronto Star Columnist and publisher of the City Hall Watcher newsletter, and Inori Roy is Features Editor at The Local who’s been working to track every candidate for every ward in Toronto.

Please enjoy, and don’t forget to hit the polls.

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