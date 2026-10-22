2026 Winners of the Toronto Heritage Awards

On Wednesday night, Heritage Toronto announced the winners of the 51st Annual Heritage Toronto Awards, presented by Aird & Berlis.

Six winners were named from 75 nominees in three categories: Book, Public History, and Built Heritage. Each category was independently judged by a jury of experts. In addition, a People’s Choice Award was announced, selected by Heritage Toronto supporters and event attendees from among the Public History nominees.

This nominated and award-winning work exemplifies how Toronto’s heritage sector contributes to a creative and compassionate city, transforming city streets, neighbourhoods, and communities, driving tourism, fostering environmental sustainability, promoting inclusivity, and strengthening connections.

Spacing is proud to be the media sponsor and bookseller of the event. Find all book nominees for sale at our shop.

THE WINNERS

The Book Award

sponsored by Ridley Windows & Doors Inc.

Where Histories Meet: Indigenous and Settler Encounters in the Toronto Area

A groundbreaking study that combines archival records and the voices of Indigenous Elders and knowledge keepers to understand the colonial dynamics that still structure Indigenous-Canadian relationships today.

Author: Victoria Freeman, Publisher: University of Calgary Press

PURCHASE AT SpacingStore.ca

PUBLIC HISTORY: Small Project (<$10,000) Award

sponsored by Clifford Restoration Limited

Third Places: Japanese Canadian Sites of Gathering

An exhibit exploring the role of public spaces and the subjective and emotive experiences of placemaking by Japanese Canadians in Toronto.

Project Lead: Vidhya Elango, Organization: Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre

PUBLIC HISTORY: Large Project (>$10,000) Award

sponsored by Clifford Restoration Limited

Pussy Palace, an oral history project

Documenting the rise, police raid, and enduring cultural legacy of Toronto’s Pussy Palace bathhouse events.

Project Lead: Elspeth H. Brown, Organizations: LGBTQ Oral History Digital Collaboratory at the University of Toronto and The ArQuives: Canada’s LGBTQ2+ Archives

The People’s Choice Award

sponsored by Woodcliffe Landmark Properties

Practicing Heritage: Mahjong

A community partnership which through weekly mahjong programming connects multiple generations to the history and heritage of Chinese immigration and family associations in Toronto (award includes a $2,500 prize).

Organizations: All Flowers Mahjong and Wong Association of Ontario

Built Heritage category

The Adaptive Reuse Award

sponsored by Aird & Berlis, recognizes projects that meet current needs while maintaining the integrity of the original design vision….

Parliament Rooming Houses

The transformation of three heritage-listed Second Empire townhouses, reinforcing Cabbagetown’s historic character while creating a lasting social impact through new housing for some of Toronto’s most vulnerable residents.

Property Owner: Dixon Hall, Architect: ERA Architects, Contractor: HRI Group

The Heritage Planning & Architecture Award

sponsored by LiUNA Local 183, recognizes the successful application of appropriate conservation and planning principles….

Allan Gardens’ Palm House

A conservation-led rehabilitation of a rare public greenhouse, protecting its Edwardian character while improving safety, performance, and long-term public use.

Property Owner: City of Toronto, Architects: Zeidler Architecture Inc. and Architects Rasch Eckler Associates Ltd., Contractor: HRI Group, Structural Engineers: RJC Engineers

The Crafts and Trades Award

sponsored by OPCMIA Local 598, recognizes the use of construction techniques and materials that are compatible with the building’s original architectural qualities….

Lumsden Building Façade

The conservation of one of Toronto’s earliest high-rise office buildings and a defining landmark within the historic lower Yonge streetscape, focusing on material retention, compatible repair techniques, and longevity.

Property Owner: DREAM Unlimited, Architects: ERA Architects, Contractor: HRI Group, Structural Engineers: RJC Engineers

At the ceremony, the Heritage Toronto Board presented the Volunteer Service Award to Gilles Huot for his support of the organization’s Tours program and enthusiastic mentorship of emerging historians.