EVENT: A “Nation” Divided: A Conversation with historian Alan Taylor

ED: Toronto has a long history as a place where the Canadian-American relationship is forged, including during the War of 1812. At this timely, and tense, moment, the Friends of Fort York are hosting a conversation with renowned American historian Alan Taylor on the evolving nature of that relationship.

WHAT: A talk on Canadian-American relations by historian Alan Taylor

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov 11, 7PM

WHERE: Cameron Hall at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge Street

COST: Free

In 1909, Fort York reminded Canadians that “their country has been fought for and is worth fighting for again should occasion arise,” according to Ontario’s Lieutenant-Governor. In 2026, Canada-US relations are arguably the worst they’ve been since Confederation. The Friends of Fort York, in partnership with the Canadian Institute for Historical Education, is pleased to host celebrated historian Dr. Alan Taylor on November 11 at 7:00 PM, at Cameron Hall at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge St. This is an opportunity to learn about the long history of Canada-US relations. Join us for a conversation on how we understand national history, how this history influences what we remember, or indeed forget, and why it matters on both sides of the border.