Former Montreal mayor Valerie Plante was in town last week, speaking to an event hosted by the Toronto Environmental Alliance. Leader of Projet Montreal, a progressive municipal party, she ran the city from 2017 to 2025, a period that saw Montreal drastically expand its cycling infrastructure. The bike network is now 1083 km long, with 251 km of protected lanes and an express network. In the winter, the city ploughs 740 km of the entire network.

I sat down with Mayor Plante to ask for her advice on how Toronto should contend with the Ontario government’s reckless demolition of the Bloor, University, and Yonge separated lanes.

The interview has been edited and condensed

John Lorinc: Based on your experience of Montreal with separated bike lanes, what advice would you have for Toronto cyclists, cycling advocates, and city planners who are struggling with the Ontario government’s decision to pull out the three major bike lanes?

Valerie Plante: When I took office in 2017, there was already a big biking culture. In Montreal, there is a different logic to how the city works. We have boroughs and they have a lot of autonomy. Even before becoming the mayor, the elected officials of my party were able to start that kind of little revolution, that cycling revolution. So when I took office, I decided with my team to just take it to a whole new level by doing bike highways. That meant going in boroughs where it’s not my party, where it might be another culture. There was a lot of work being done ahead of time, thinking, how do we develop those cycling paths in places where it’s maybe not as friendly as the central boroughs.

What we decided with the cycling path is, if we’re doing bike highways, there has to be a benefit for both the most vulnerable users of the road, which are the pedestrians and cyclists. We’ve also been very intentional in documenting the number of collisions, taking numbers from public health and police officers, and also documenting the number of daycares, elders’ homes, schools, just to demonstrate how much people are in those areas.

We decided to go from, when do we want to encourage people to bike if they want to leave their car at home to limit or decrease the number of solo driving? But I knew that wouldn’t fly, so that’s why we went for safety and we turned the question to, how do we make our streets safer for everyone?

JL: Just in case some of my readers don’t know, what are the cycling highways?

VP: For example, Rue St Denis was four car lanes. We took two out, that are now dedicated to cycling, and we kept the parking. And we also did new crossings for pedestrian because it was long [blocks]. You have to walk far to get to the official crossing. So we made it better for pedestrians as well. That was a very crucial point, and it helped us also to bring the silent majority on board. Because we know how it works, right? There’s a minority that speaks very loud.

Ahead of that, we decided to bring together two divisions at the City of Montreal: We used to have urbanism and the division of transport. We decided that was a bit crazy. [Now] they have to work together all the time. That was a big decision that helped also to mobilize the public servants: `we’ve got to work together.’ Now on Saint Denis, which is a very busy street, there’s little kids going to school. It’s amazing to see them. There’s no way I would have taken my kids on Saint Denis. So it was working, making sure that once we do the bike highway, it’s safer for everybody. We also changed all the lights. There’s now protected lights for cars, for cyclists.

One thing I want to say: St Denis is a commercial street. It goes through local neighborhoods, but it’s a busy street. At the beginning, I decided to base pretty much all of my decisions on science. We said, let’s get data on the number of people using it, cyclists, pedestrians, cars, how [much] money people spend in stores. This street was not in good shape, but within four years, the [vacancy] rate went from 25% to 15%, and now it’s a very amazing street The restaurants and bar are having terraces because you can hear yourself if you sit outside of a restaurant or on a terrace. Before, you couldn’t,

JL: What do you say to the people who complain about traffic.

VP: I get it. It’s about looking at what works in other cities. Of course, when you use Europe, it’s always a bit different because there’s a lot of public transit available. [That’s why] we started to [built the bike highway network] exactly where there’s a lot of metros [subways].

I had an amazing conversation with Mayor Mamdani’s team about pedestrian streets and cycling paths in Montreal. One thing I was telling them [is that] it works when there’s a metro station or two available. If you’re far from that, there’s a limit to what you can ask people [to do].

JL: Is there anything you can say about safety statistics?

VP: I mean, it’s crazy. Ten years [ago] on Saint Denis, there were 300 collisions from light to extreme and three dead. Now it’s completely different. But it’s just not only caring about pedestrians. It is also the way we organized the street that just forces people to go slower. Everybody benefits from that. Pedestrian are like, `I feel better.’ And every time we did put in concrete for a cycling path or pedestrian crossing, we planted flowers and trees, which is the sponge infrastructure.

When you ask people to change their habits, it hurts for all kinds of reasons. [So] you need to show them the benefits: there’s flowers, and they see kids on a bike. And the numbers show that it doesn’t kill a business street. But there has to be parking available, and you need to think those things through.

JL: Just the last thing. What would you say to our premier?

VP: Oh my God! Take a bike. Celine Dion said, “take a kayak.” I’ll say, take a bike.

photo illustration byy Matthew Blackett; photo by Jason Thibault (cc)