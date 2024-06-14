Broadway Plan Interactive Map

Information matters….and so does context. So, as the City of Vancouver embarks on four open houses related to the Broadway Plan over the next week and a half, we want to share the wonderful information in the interactive map below. Updated to June 12, 2024—and continually refreshed—it shows the active rezoning applications and possible sites for rezoning for the Broadway Plan.

Although the City has its own interactive map for Vancouver as a whole, this one allows viewers to get more nuanced information about the projects easily. It also provides a greater visual understanding of the areas slated for potential change over the coming years, as they relate directly to the Broadway Plan.

Originally published on CityHallWatch, one can click the markers to see further details about each site, including links to City websites, if available. Here is colour-coding convention used:

What does the map show?

As mentioned, the map depicts active rezoning applications along with possible sites for rezoning. Although there are a lot of markers, this represents the tip of the iceberg in terms of the volume of tower applications in the works related to the Broadway Plan. The current list shows over 60 buildings at some stage in the cycle ranging from 5- to 32-storeys. Although most sites have only one tower, some have two. In total, the current list would account for nearly 8,000 units, although one must importantly subtract those lost by demolition and demovictions.

The interactive map is based on independent research and is provided “as-is.” Since applications are continual, one cannot guarantee the accuracy of this map or related information. If you have concerns about any site, please check with the City of Vancouver for further details. For more information about the applications included, see the bottom of this post.

Sharing and Additional Information

If you feel sites are missing or want to share updates or clarifications, please write a comment on CityHallWatch here, email citizenYVR@gmail.com, or use Twitter/X to @CityHallWchVan. There are some of the telltale signs that someone is interested in redeveloping a property including but not limited to delegations of well-dressed persons touring the site; surveyors with equipment doing site surveys and placing survey marks on the sidewalk or road; recent real estate sales; changes in property management companies; and units being left vacant after a tenant moves out of a rental unit.

In the case of multi-unit rental apartment buildings, the potential upheaval and disruptions to individual renters and families can be pronounced, given the amount of displacement and demovictions that may follow after a site is rezoned. If tenants know well in advance that their building might be redeveloped, they may have a better chance to organize and negotiate for better terms—especially if relocation and eviction from their homes is a possible outcome. This map is useful towards this end.

It is important to know that the City introduced what it claims are “enhanced” tenant protections for renters in the Broadway Plan area, to supplement the City’s existing Tenant Relocation and Protection Policy (TRPP). However, some say the “protections” provided offer limited benefits to affected tenants. Consequently, the ABC-dominated Council rejected a motion to simply monitor and track demovictions.

Considering the City’s lack of interest, CityHallWatch is considering a volunteer effort to do so. Please contact them for information. If you are a renter concerned about your situation, Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre (TRAC) is an excellent starting place.

Related more specifically to the Broadway Plan, one can also visit the Vancouver Tenant’s Union (or VTU, see https://www.vancouvertenantsunion.ca/). There sire includes information on RentersPlan as “an alternative to transit-oriented displacement along Broadway.” VTU also has a special page on “How to find out if your building is for sale,” to unite and support tenants who may risk being demovicted. If your apartment building has been identified for redevelopment and the developer and City is holding a briefing, consider networking with your neighbours as well as getting outside help (like the VTU) so that you know your rights.

Here’s a list of identified sites. Some of these sites may well be abandoned and not go to a rezoning or development permit stage.

Address Storeys Units/use FSR Notes/Proponent 2520-2532 W 16th Ave 5 2.4 near Broadway Plan area 2267-2275 W 7th Ave 22 190 6.8 mature rental apartment at 2267 W7th 2233 W 3rd Ave 20 DA Architects + Planners 2225 W 8th Ave 20 207 6.15 JTA Development Consultants 2226 W 8th Ave 20 185 6.33 Townline Homes Inc. 2175 W 7th Ave 20 182 6.5 Gracorp Properties LP 2103 W Broadway DP refused for 11 storeys in 2021 2156-2172 W 14th Ave 18 170 5.8 HAVN Developments Ltd. 2096 W Broadway 30 260 11.4 PCI Developments and TransLink 1960 W 7th Ave 20 183 6.5 mature rental apartment on site 1855 W 2nd Ave 17 184 6.5 JTA Development Consultants 1726 W 11th Ave 20 & 19 295 6.8 mature rental apartment on site 1750 W 13th Ave mature rental apartment on site 1676 W 11th Ave 21 160 6.5 mature rental apartment on site 1635-1645 W 12th 20 two mature rental apartment buildings on lot assembly 1665-1685 W 11th 22 190 6.8 one mature rental apartment in lot assembly 2323 Fir St 12 DP 46 Building Permit for 12 storeys 1551 W 7th Ave 21 125 8 La Maison de la Francophonie / would shade Burrard Slopes Park 1540 W 10th Ave 20 98 6.5 Reliance and DIALOG 1550 W 11th Ave 17 124 6.5 JTA Development Consultants 1551-1535 W16th Ave 20 Stuart Howard Architects Inc. 2301-2329 Granville St 8 DP not under construction 1434 W 8th Ave 25 162 8.07 PCI Developments Corp. 1414 W Broadway 30 Stuart Howard Architects Inc. 1441 W Broadway Shato Holdings Ltd. 1364 W 11th Ave 20 175 6.48 mature rental apartment on site, opposite side of laneway from 1365 W12th rezoning 1305 W 13th Ave 20 180 mature rental apartment on site 1365 W 12th Ave 20 116 6.5 mature rental apartment on site 1368-1398 W Broadway previously a gas station (fenced off) at 1398 W Broadway 1395 W Broadway 24 office 9 Yuanheng BH Developments Ltd. 1245-1265 W 10th Ave 20 164 6.5 3 mature rental apartments on lot assembly 1190 W 10th Ave` 21 172 6.8 JTA Development Consultants / StudioOne 1171 W 12th Ave 17 Stuart Howard Architects Inc. 1045 W 14th Ave 20 202 5.95 Wall Financial 2219-2285 Cambie St 10 office 7.48 MCM Partnership / Nicola Wealth Real Estate 855-865 W 10th Ave 12 office 6.12 rezoning approved May 9, 2023, no construction 426 W 14th Ave 18 134 5.5 Stuart Howard Architects Inc. 288 W 8th Ave 7 office-industrial MA+HG Architects 210 W 6th Ave 11 office and HRA 6.6 PC Urban Properties Corp., in view cone 3.2.4a 121 W 11th Ave 18 165 5.8 HAVN Developments Ltd. 130 W Broadway 29 & 28 524 8.46 IBI Group / Reliance Properties 4 W 3rd Ave 10 & 11 industrial-office 6.6 PCI Developments 11 E 4th Ave 9 retail-office-lab KMBR Architects Planners 2-24 E Broadway 14 152 7.5 Chard, requests no office space on 2nd floor (non-conformant) 10 E 11th Ave 16 114 6.5 insufficient tower separation with 25-55 E 12th rezoning 25-55 E 12th Ave 20 397 6.8 JTA Development Consultants 45 E 16th Ave 18 152 6.5 JTA Development Consultants 125 E 4th Ave 8 mixed-use industrial-office Acton Ostry Architects Inc. 124-148 E 6th Ave office-industrial 6 Henriquez Partners Architects 1940 Main St 49 3.75 was approved as 6storeys on Dec 11, 2019, no construction work 2015 Main St 25 210 6.22 approved Jan 30, 2024 without private balconies 2111 Main St 24 x 2 377 motel site 215-229 E 13th Ave 21 194 6.64 JTA Development Consultants 233-245 E 11th Ave 5 45 Metric Architecture 320 E 2nd Ave 20 previously approved DP for 5 storeys 2950 Prince Edward St 32 & 25 565 8.5 QuadReal 465-475 East Broadway Reliance Properties, previous 5-storey approval 464 E 8th Ave 8 64 4 461 E 16th Ave 20 177 523 East 10th Ave 19 175 6 Fastmark Development 2535 Carolina St 557-569 E10th 18 150 5.8 HAVN Developments, 2nd tower on blockface is non-conformant 701 Kingsway 24 201 8.5 tower would shade Robson & McAuley Parks 1302-1318 E 12th Ave 6 33 3.2 beside Broadway Plan area 2904 W 4th Ave 6 C-2 SRP

Erick Villagomez is the Editor-in-Chief at Spacing Vancouver and teaches at UBC’s School of Community and Regional Planning.