City of Glassholes

World Classholes



dog eat downward dog

city of narrow shoulders

city of broad stereotypes

city that ever sleeps

long legs running off at the mouth



view corridor

view corridor

view corridor



short tight-packed sipsters press long espressos for fat lattes

each vacant condo a bright guiding light of false hope above a marathon of dope

the cubic checkbox of an obvious tax dodge, a marathon of nope



seafoam green

seafoam green

seafoam green



adam smith grind late capitalism economic pressure flip

take a little bitcoin my heart with your rubber cheque in the alpha mail

you are the wind above my wings that cuts like a knife in my back



land of the free, market

home of the brave, new world

home on the range, rover



typical floor

typical floor

typical floor



nation of mullions, eyes glazed into curtain walls of passive solar aggression

crystal-clear high-gloss scalpel-thin panes of exclusion slicing have from not

smells like guillotine spirit under this class ceiling so uncracked by a smile



a seitan chicken in every pot, an übervillain in every garage

northern exposure 86ed by false cliques

landmindful lululemmings stretch incredible assumptions, tall stories above

a tense city of renovictims, in a vanxiety down by renovictory square



twenty tenants pack a vancouver special, a postwar terryfoxhole

twenty landlords torch olympic village warehouses, insuring gold metals

flame fentannihilated by rain downloaded from the cloud



see walls

see walls

see walls



City of Glassholes

World Classholes

***

Derek DeLand has designed the architecture of tall towers, urban tech hubs, entertainment, hotels, art schools, theatres, residential, Passive Haus, seniors housing, master plans, skateplazas, skateparks, public art and competitions. • Vancouver-based, with built work in BC, Canada, Seattle, UK, Mexico and even Paris, Derek has collaborated with a wide range of clients, from municipalities to high-profile developers to BC Housing. • Educated at U of Calgary and UBC SALA, Derek has been featured in Migrating Landscapes for the Venice Biennale of Architecture, has an award from IOC IPC IAKS for sport architecture, awards for concrete design from BCRMCA and Ontario Concrete, and a Certificate of Recognition from the AIBC. • Also a writer, he’s been published in Architizer, Spacing, Canadian Architect, and international design books and magazines, and has done public speaking in Los Angeles and the UK. • Derek’s architecture is idea-driven, highly creative, sculptural, movement-oriented, tectonic and experiential.

Beautiful dichroic glass art courtesy of talented artist, designer and non-glasshole @cinderkrukstudio.