City of Glassholes
World Classholes
dog eat downward dog
city of narrow shoulders
city of broad stereotypes
city that ever sleeps
long legs running off at the mouth
view corridor
view corridor
view corridor
short tight-packed sipsters press long espressos for fat lattes
each vacant condo a bright guiding light of false hope above a marathon of dope
the cubic checkbox of an obvious tax dodge, a marathon of nope
seafoam green
seafoam green
seafoam green
adam smith grind late capitalism economic pressure flip
take a little bitcoin my heart with your rubber cheque in the alpha mail
you are the wind above my wings that cuts like a knife in my back
land of the free, market
home of the brave, new world
home on the range, rover
typical floor
typical floor
typical floor
nation of mullions, eyes glazed into curtain walls of passive solar aggression
crystal-clear high-gloss scalpel-thin panes of exclusion slicing have from not
smells like guillotine spirit under this class ceiling so uncracked by a smile
a seitan chicken in every pot, an übervillain in every garage
northern exposure 86ed by false cliques
landmindful lululemmings stretch incredible assumptions, tall stories above
a tense city of renovictims, in a vanxiety down by renovictory square
twenty tenants pack a vancouver special, a postwar terryfoxhole
twenty landlords torch olympic village warehouses, insuring gold metals
flame fentannihilated by rain downloaded from the cloud
see walls
see walls
see walls
***
Derek DeLand has designed the architecture of tall towers, urban tech hubs, entertainment, hotels, art schools, theatres, residential, Passive Haus, seniors housing, master plans, skateplazas, skateparks, public art and competitions. • Vancouver-based, with built work in BC, Canada, Seattle, UK, Mexico and even Paris, Derek has collaborated with a wide range of clients, from municipalities to high-profile developers to BC Housing. • Educated at U of Calgary and UBC SALA, Derek has been featured in Migrating Landscapes for the Venice Biennale of Architecture, has an award from IOC IPC IAKS for sport architecture, awards for concrete design from BCRMCA and Ontario Concrete, and a Certificate of Recognition from the AIBC. • Also a writer, he’s been published in Architizer, Spacing, Canadian Architect, and international design books and magazines, and has done public speaking in Los Angeles and the UK. • Derek’s architecture is idea-driven, highly creative, sculptural, movement-oriented, tectonic and experiential.
Beautiful dichroic glass art courtesy of talented artist, designer and non-glasshole @cinderkrukstudio.