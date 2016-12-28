WWW: Making art functional in cities around the world

A neighborhood in Philadelphia has transformed a formerly derelict alleyway into a work of art by installing a glowing LED mural. The project aims to improve the safety of underused spaces that otherwise attract crime.
Solar powered, glow-in-the-dark bike lanes in Poland
Poland is testing new glow-in-the-dark bike lanes, entirely powered by the sun.
Bringing skateboarding culture and public space to Myanmar
Creating public space and building community through the construction of a skate park in Yangon. The park is part of a plan to improve the city’s livability while combatting the dire lack of public space.
photo courtesy of Conrad Benner