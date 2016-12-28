WWW: Making art functional in cities around the world

Alleys to Art

A neighborhood in Philadelphia has transformed a formerly derelict alleyway into a work of art by installing a glowing LED mural. The project aims to improve the safety of underused spaces that otherwise attract crime.

Solar powered, glow-in-the-dark bike lanes in Poland

Poland is testing new glow-in-the-dark bike lanes, entirely powered by the sun.

Bringing skateboarding culture and public space to Myanmar

Creating public space and building community through the construction of a skate park in Yangon. The park is part of a plan to improve the city’s livability while combatting the dire lack of public space.

photo courtesy of Conrad Benner