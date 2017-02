France to ban disposable cutlery by 2020

In an effort to reduce the production and consumption of unnecessary disposable goods, France is enacting a ban on disposable plastic cutlery, angering the plastics industry but reducing landfill waste.

photo courtesy of citylab