WWW: Designing the just and accessible city

Examining the gendered nature of public transit

Recognizing the tremendous impact that traditional gender roles have on how individuals use transit, cities are taking steps to redesign public spaces and transportation networks to better serve the needs of women and families.

How intelligent urban design can winterize cities

How Edmonton is strategically implementing urban design elements that make winter weather more bearable. These guidelines are improving the livability of urban space for year-round use.

The environmental injustices created by electric vehicle technology

How the environmental implications of electric vehicles are spatially distributed, unequally.

photo courtesy of fastcoexist