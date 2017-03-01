WWW: Changing various urban spaces to better serve residents and businesses

How a rural town rebuilt its main street economy from the bottom up

With small towns falling on tough economic times, one Mississippi town successfully rebuilt its main street into a thriving commercial district that provides creative and educational opportunities for young people.

Playground politics

How the urban playground is regaining its sense of adventure, fostering creativity and relaxation in a safe, monitored space that’s not too safe.

Why eliminating on street parking is actually good for business

A study of Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood demonstrates why eliminating on street parking has a positive effect on business, who reap the benefits from increased pedestrian and cyclist traffic. These visitors spend more time and money in an area than their automotive-driving counterparts and value the streetscape improvements that are enabled when car parking is removed.

photo courtesy of fastcoexist