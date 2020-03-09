Spacing and Evergreen proudly present The Future Fix: Solutions for Communities Across Canada, a special podcast series.
THIS EPISODE: Community hubs bridging the digital divide
In this series, we’ve talked a lot about what digital technology can do for communities. Now, we find out how that same technology is being used to create communities.
We speak to Dan Alfano, manager of digital initiatives at the Edmonton Public Library, about adapting the libraries role as a community hub to teach new skills and provide opportunities to thrive in the digital age.
And, Pinngauq Association Director Ryan Oliver tells us how connecting communities across Nunavut to digital skills, and a chance for everyone to share their stories, is actually a mental health service.
The Future Fix is a partnership between Spacing and Evergreen for the Community Solutions Network: a program of Future Cities Canada. As the program lead, Evergreen is working with Open North and partners to help communities of all sizes across Canada navigate the smart cities landscape. The Community Solutions Network is supported with funding provided by Infrastructure Canada.
