LIVE TAPING! Spacing Radio City Stories

WHAT: An evening of live storytelling

WHEN: February 15, at 8pm (doors 7:30pm)

WHERE: The Garrison, 1197 Dundas St. West. (Major intersection Ossington/Dundas)

COST: $10 admission includes free copy of Spacing Magazine

The Spacing Radio podcast is teaming up with Pressgang Theatre to bring you a host of writers and performers, telling their best city story.

Pressgang’s Graham Isador and Spacing Radio’s Glyn Bowerman host a stellar cast of storytellers including:

Siva Vijenthira (Spacing cycling columnist)

Kye Fox (JFL 42/The Beaverton)

DM St. Bernard (two-time Governor General’s Award nominee)

Shawn Hogan (JFL 42)

Amy Cunningham (Frigid Festival)

Perry King (The Ethnic Aisle)

The evening will be recorded for a future episode of the Spacing podcast.