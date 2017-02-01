LIVE TAPING! Spacing Radio City Stories

WHAT: An evening of live storytelling
WHEN: February 15, at 8pm (doors 7:30pm)
WHERE: The Garrison, 1197 Dundas St. West. (Major intersection Ossington/Dundas)
COST: $10 admission includes free copy of Spacing Magazine
The Spacing Radio podcast is teaming up with Pressgang Theatre to bring you a host of writers and performers, telling their best city story.
Pressgang’s Graham Isador and Spacing Radio’s Glyn Bowerman host a stellar cast of storytellers including:
- Siva Vijenthira (Spacing cycling columnist)
- Kye Fox (JFL 42/The Beaverton)
- DM St. Bernard (two-time Governor General’s Award nominee)
- Shawn Hogan (JFL 42)
- Amy Cunningham (Frigid Festival)
- Perry King (The Ethnic Aisle)
The evening will be recorded for a future episode of the Spacing podcast.