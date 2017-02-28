PODCAST: Spacing Radio 009, Winter Cities

In this episode, we make the most of the winter months.

Janice Lukes is a Winnipeg city councillor, and cycling advocate, who tells us about plans to expand the cycling network in that city.

Susan Holdsworth is the program coordinator for Edmonton’s WinterCity Strategy. She tells us about how good design, and the right attitude, can help bring out the best cities have to offer in winter.

And we check in with Spacing Publisher Matt Blackett about the new issue of the magazine, and a project a few years in the making.

