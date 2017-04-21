BIG NEWS! Toronto Public Etiquette Guide book launches on May 11

WHAT: Book launch for the Toronto Public Etiquette Guide

WHEN: Thursday, May 11, 2017 — 7pm-10pm

WHERE: Arts & Letters Club (14 Elm St, 2 blocks north of Yonge & Dundas)

COST: free — book discounted to $10 at launch ($15 in stores)

RSVP: Let us know on Facebook if you’re coming (not mandatory)

PRE-ORDER: Buy the book before it hits shelves / shipments start May 1

Spacing is excited to announce the upcoming release of our second book, the Toronto Public Etiquette Guide.

Over the course of its history, Toronto has developed its own set of peculiarities: how to board a streetcar, when to hold open a door, and the appropriate time to use the word “sorry” (almost always). The Toronto Public Etiquette Guide, compiled and written by Spacing senior editor Dylan Reid, is a cheeky yet useful look at the social intricacies of the inhabitants of Canada’s biggest city. It reflects on who we are and how we coexist in the spaces we share with each other. This guide is the first book and the most extensive examination on the many unspoken rules that govern social life in Toronto.

Join us at the Arts & Letters Club to celebrate the launch of the book.

Book goes on sale in the Spacing Store on Thursday, May 11.