HERITAGE TORONTO AWARDS: List of 2017 winners

Here are the nominees and winners of the 2017 Toronto Heritage Awards:

2017 Special Achievement Award

The Heritage Toronto Board of Directors is pleased to name Arlene Chan as the recipient. Read the full profile of Arlene on the Heritage Toronto web site.

Community Heritage Award

Public History Award

WINNER : 50 Objects that Define Toronto (TV Series)

Building History: The Story of Benjamin Brown (Short Film)

CNE Heritage (Website)

CNE Heritage (Website)

Grossman’s Tavern – A Portrait (Portraiture Essay)

Howard Street House (Film)

Historic Music Mural (Public Art)

Old Toronto Series (Video Series)

The Stories of UTSC: 1964-2014 (Online Exhibit)

TOBuilt (Digital Database)

Toronto’s Great War Attic: 10 Short Films (Short Films)

The Toronto School (Cross-media Initiative)

The Ward: Representations and Realities, 1890-1950 (Exhibit)

The World in Ten Blocks (Interactive Web Documentary) (Honourable Mention)

Unearthing Toronto’s Oldest Marketplace: The Archaeology of the North St. Lawrence Market (Exhibit)

Historical Writing: Short Publication Award

WINNER : “Soils and Subways: Excavating Environments during the Building of Rapid Transit in Toronto, 1944-1968” / Moving Natures: Mobility and Environment in Canadian History

"Canada's Greatest Cartoonist" / Taddle Creek (Honourable Mention)

“Historicist: Ernest Thompson Seton, Charles Sauriol, and Discipleship in the Don Valley” / Torontoist

“Excavating The Ward’s Black History” / Spacing magazine

“Jane Up North” / Curbed

“Meet Alexander Wood, the Pioneer of Toronto’s Gay Village” / Torontoist

“An Oral History of Toronto’s Pride Parade” / Torontoist

“Historicist: Pedestrian-Blaming, 1930s Style” / Torontoist

“Historicist: Racism and Homophobia in the Pages of a Police Magazine” / Torontoist

“Such Want of Gentlemanly Conduct”: The General Court Martial of Lieutenant John de Hertel” / Journal of Canadian Military History

“Ticket to Ride” / Spacing magazine

“Yonge Street Mall: The Fun and Failure of Pedestrianizing Toronto’s Iconic Strip during the 1970s” / Spacing magazine

Historical Writing: Book Award

WINNER : Picturing Toronto: Photography and the Making of a Modern City

50 Objects That Define Toronto (Honourable Mention)

A Child’s Voyage to a New Life: Memoir of a Little Italian Girl

How Can I Help?: A Week in My Life as a Psychiatrist

Is This Live?: Inside the Wild Early Years of MuchMusic: The Nation’s Music Station

A Mile of Make-Believe: A History of the Eaton’s Santa Claus Parade

Leading the Modern University: York University’s Presidents on Continuity and Change, 1974-2014

Toronto’s Local Movie Theatres of Yesteryear

Multicultural Cities: Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles

Rind in the Marmalade: A Headhunter’s Tales

SickKids: The History of the Hospital for Sick Children

Toronto’s Poor: A Rebellious History

William Greer Architectural Conservation & Craftsmanship